No.2 seed Medvedev cruised past Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori 6-4 6-3, teeing up a meeting with Alexander Shevchenko, who overcame Jiri Lehecka in straight sets.

Tsitsipas was made to work by Dominic Thiem, but the No.4 seed battled from a set down to win 3-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5).

World No.40 Dusan Lajovic provided the shock of the day by defeating No.7 seed Auger-Aliassime 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5).

Denis Shapovalov, the No.21 seed, was another surprise second-round loser, falling 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-1) to China's Zhang Zhizhen.

Taylor Fritz avoided adding to the list of notable early eliminations in the Spanish capital, the No.8 seed battling to a 7-6 (13-11) 6-4 victory over Christopher O'Connell.

Fritz's fellow American Frances Tiafoe progressed with a 6-3 7-6 (7-5) triumph over Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, while No.14 seed Tommy Paul crashed out after a 6-3 7-6 (7-3) defeat to Roman Safiullin.

Australia's Alex de Minaur and fellow seed Sebastian Baez also navigated their way through to the third round, defeating Marco Cecchinato and Marcos Giron respectively, as did Cameron Norrie at the expense of Yosuke Watanuki.