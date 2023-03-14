Medvedev extends win streak to 16 matches March 14, 2023 01:13 4:12 min Daniil Medvedev is through to the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open after a late surge to see off Ilya Ivashka. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Daniil Medvedev ATP Tour Tennis -Latest Videos 4:12 min Medvedev extends win streak to 16 matches 4:05 min Pioli laments 'strange' Leao struggles 4:05 min Milan's top-four hopes dented by Salernitana draw 4:05 min Serie A: AC Milan v Salernitana 0:35 min Rose perplexed by Haaland criticism 0:38 min Man United won't appeal Casemiro's four-match ban 4:05 min Spalletti tips 'Kvaradona' for greatness at Napoli 1:26 min Guardiola admits Man City success hinges on UCL 0:55 min Gullit urges Kane to leave Tottenham for trophies 3:59 min Ligue 1: FC Nantes v Nice