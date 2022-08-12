WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

In an absorbing quarter-final clash at the National Bank Open, the Pole adjusted to the 27-year-old’s quick play on serve, delivering some decisive blowsof his own to advance to the last four in one hour and 46 minutes.

After winning both the singles and doubles in Washington D.C. last week, Kyrgios came into this clase in red-hot form, having won 15 of his past 16 matches.

His only defeat came against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, but a gruelling week in the US capital would catch with the Australian in Canada after a fast-paced and intense first two sets.

Kyrgios was simply unable to match Hurkacz's energy in the third set, and the No.8 seed showed little mercy, allowing only one game to slip in the final set as he raced to the win.

Kyrgios averaged 10 seconds between points during the first two sets as he frequently interrupted the crowd's roars with his fast-paced style, while Hurkacz rushed to ready himself for the return.

The Pole clinched a tight first set in a tie-break with a backhand winner, before Kyrgios battled back in the second set, with the help of an extraordinary net cord at 3-2 in another tie-break for the set.

That gave world No.27 Kyrgios the crucial mini-break he needed to win the sedcon set and take the match to a deciding third with his seventh ace of the set.

But what little momentum the Australian gained from that soon drained away as Hurkacz broke early in the third set to start a downward spiral for Kyrgios he couldn't halt.

“Nick has been playing some incredible tennis throughout the past weeks, so it is a pleasure playing against him,” Hurkacz said in his on-court interview, hinting that he though Kyrgios's shoulder problems may have been a factor in the result.

"I hope the fans enjoyed it as well, but I am happy with the result in the end," Hurkacz continued. "I started really well. Nick was maybe a little bit injured, which might have hurt his serve. With both of us serving so well, that few per cent can make the difference."