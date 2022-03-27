Nick Kyrgios, a wildcard entry in Miami continued his impressive run, moving Fognini around the court and getting the job done in just over an hour.

“I wanted to keep the momentum going,” Kyrgios said. "As soon as I had break points I wanted to take them. I served well and I am happy to be through. I am just returning well. My doubles has helped me a lot on my singles court. The way I am serving and returning is quite a sight to see.”

