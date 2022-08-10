Kyrgios fights back to stun Medvedev in Montreal August 10, 2022 23:00 3:52 min Nick Kyrgios fought back from a set down to beat world number one Daniil Medvedev and progress to the round of 16 at the Canadian Open, where he will face fellow Aussie Alex de Minaur. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Nick Kyrgios Daniil Medvedev ATP Tour Tennis -Latest Videos 2:59 min Copa Libertadores: Talleres v Velez Sarsfield 3:14 min Bencic beats Serena in emotional send-off 8:41 min Nine-man Palmeiras hangs on to beat Atletico 0:56 min De Minaur sets up all-Aussie clash with Kyrgios 0:44 min Bale banters LAFC team-mate after flimsy pitch 1:14 min Kyrgios staying focussed after Medvedev upset 3:04 min Adeniran wondergoal fires the Owls past Sunderland 3:52 min Kyrgios fights back to stun Medvedev in Montreal 3:24 min Bradford stuns Hull to advance in Carabao Cup 4:11 min Flamengo too strong for Corinthians at home