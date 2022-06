WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Three years on from Fritz's breakthrough tour triumph against Sam Querrey – another compatriot – at the same event, the world No.24 was celebrating again at the last tournament before Wimbledon starts.

Paris-born opponent Cressy had defeated a trio of home hopefuls in succession in Britons Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper to reach this stage, but Fritz had just too much.

While the Indian Wells Masters champion had not lost a break all week and maintained that record through the decider, he was taken all the way.

"I played about as well as I could possibly play today, and it still came down to the final couple of points," Fritz said afterwards. "It couldn't have been much closer."

That had not appeared likely after an opener in which Fritz's return game dominated 6ft 6in serve-and-volley specialist Cressy, who was broken immediately after a double-fault.

That was one of four in the first set – as many as in three against Draper – as Cressy won just half of his service points, broken again to love.

Yet neither player faced another break point, with a pair of tie-breaks required to settle the title.

The first went the way of Cressy, forcing a decider as a pair of powerful forehands finally broke down Fritz, but he required treatment between sets and had clearly tired by the closing stages.

The latest in a series of Fritz lobs proved beyond Cressy, not that the result should have come as any surprise – improving the champion's career record in deciding tie-breaks to an astonishing 20-3.