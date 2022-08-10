De Minaur sets up all-Aussie clash with Kyrgios August 11, 2022 00:36 0:56 min Alex de Minaur will meet fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios in the round of 16 at the Canadian Open after beating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets. WATCH the Canadian Open LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Alex De Minaur Nick Kyrgios ATP Tour -Latest Videos 2:59 min Copa Libertadores: Talleres v Velez Sarsfield 3:14 min Bencic beats Serena in emotional send-off 8:41 min Nine-man Palmeiras hangs on to beat Atletico 0:56 min De Minaur sets up all-Aussie clash with Kyrgios 0:44 min Bale banters LAFC team-mate after flimsy pitch 1:14 min Kyrgios staying focussed after Medvedev upset 3:04 min Adeniran wondergoal fires the Owls past Sunderland 3:52 min Kyrgios fights back to stun Medvedev in Montreal 3:24 min Bradford stuns Hull to advance in Carabao Cup 4:11 min Flamengo too strong for Corinthians at home