The Italian returned from injury in emphatic fashion at the Stuttgart Open, defeating Andy Murray in the final, before heading to Queen's ahead of the start of the third major of the year.

Berrettini had little trouble negotiating his way through to Sunday's showpiece, dropping just one set throughout the tournament to set up a meeting with Filip Krajinovic.

And despite having to battle in the first set, Berrettini triumphed 7-5 6-4 to retain the title he won last year.

The 26-year-old had an early break cancelled out by Krajinovic but got a crucial second break to take the first set.

A tentative opening followed in the second set, yet Berrettini's patience paid off when he broke in the fifth game and he was able to serve out the victory.

That signified Berrettini's ninth straight win, all on grass, after a three-month injury lay-off.

Berrettini is the first player in the Open Era to win titles in each of his first two appearances at Queen's, and is the eighth repeat champion at the tournament – the other seven players to have achieved that feat are all former world number ones.

"I arrived to Stuttgart, and I wasn't feeling great, I wasn't hitting the ball the way I want it that way I used to do, and I was like 'guys I think it's going be tough' and then it went pretty well," he said after the win," Berrettini said.

"I mean I guess I'm Italian, I'm always complaining!"

Berrettini has also advanced to the final in all four of his past grass-court events, with his only defeat coming against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year.

The world number 10 will now look to go one better this time around at The All England Club.