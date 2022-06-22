Bautista Agut sets up Kyrgios showdown June 22, 2022 03:00 4:09 min World number-nine Roberto Bautista Agut set up a second round clash with Nick Kyrgios at the Mallorca Open, with a 6-4 7-6 win over Daniel Taro. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Roberto Bautista Agut Nick Kyrgios ATP Tour Tennis Taro Daniel -Latest Videos 4:09 min Bautista Agut sets up Kyrgios showdown 3:49 min Kyrgios grafts out tough win over Dere 1:24 min Serena Williams thrilled with comeback win 0:43 min Joshua labels himself the 'comeback king' 0:51 min Vinicius confirms desire for Real Madrid stay 0:57 min Former Egypt coach in astonishing attack on Salah 4:58 min Kyrgios teams up with Osaka agency 3:08 min De Minaur makes winning start at Eastbourne 1:44 min Scaroni downplays Milan's Rafael Leao exit worry 5:59 min Gareth Bale's Top 10 LaLiga goals