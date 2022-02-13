The Canadian had lost all of his previous eight finals on the tour, not even clinching a set in any of them, but he found the winning formula this time as he beat Tsitsipas 6-4 6-2.

Auger-Aliassime made an emphatic start, breaking Tsitsipas in the very first game and from that point there was no looking back.

The 21-year-old's aggressive style of play had Tsitsipas on the back foot almost throughout and, after claiming the first set, he saw things out with admirable confidence.

He raced into a 5-1 lead in the second set and there were never any signs of nerves on his part, as he avoided facing a single break point over course of the full match.

Auger-Aliassime, who was beaten by Gael Monfils in the 2020 Rotterdam final, said: "It has not been the smoothest road since my first final three years ago.

"It is an amazing day for me to get my first title and especially here. I played my first ATP main draw here a couple of years ago [in 2018], so it is right I won my first title here.

"I have a lot of good memories playing here in front of you, so thank you for making it a special week for me that I will remember for the rest of my life.

"It is the happiest day of my career, and hopefully it is the first of many to come."

Tsitsipas accepted he lost to the better player on the day, bemoaning his struggles when serving.

The world number four won 74 per cent of points on his first serve and 33 per cent on his second – both figures were dwarfed by Auger-Aliassime's 93 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively.

"He played a really good match, producing really good shots and serving well the whole match," Tsitsipas said.

"I wasn't able to serve well at all today. He played very well."