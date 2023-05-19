5 of Rafael Nadal's best shots in 2022 May 19, 2023 07:58 2:17 min Five shots from 2022 that remind us why Rafael Nadal will go down as one of the greatest tennis players of all time if he does hang up his racquet at the end of 2024, as he has hinted. Watch the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day free trial Highlights Rafael Nadal ATP Tour Tennis -Latest Videos 2:17 min 5 of Rafael Nadal's best shots in 2022 6:29 min Medvedev, Tsitsipas set for semi-final showdown 1:31 min West Ham progresses to Conference League final 8:12 min Wednesday pulls off miracle second-leg comeback 1:31 min Newcastle batters Brighton to close in on top four 1:05 min Herrera hails 'perfect' Bielsa, Uruguay pairing 1:49 min Klopp cops fine and touchline ban for referee rant 1:32 min Nadal reveals plans to retire in 2024 0:41 min Nadal admits defeat in bid to play at French Open 1:10 min How Guardiola has fared against Inter Milan