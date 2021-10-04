Zverev domestic abuse allegations being investigated

Zverev's former partner Olga Sharypova alleged in an interview last year that the German physically and emotionally abused her during a tournament in Shanghai in 2019.

World number four Zverev has strenuously denied the allegations.

After commissioning an Independent Safeguarding Report earlier this year, with the aim of ensuring all adults and minors involved in professional tennis are safe and protected from abuse, the ATP is now looking into the claims made by Sharypova.

A statement on Monday read: "The ATP fully condemns any form of violence or abuse and will investigate such allegations related to conduct at an ATP member tournament."

ATP chief executive Massimo Calvelli added: "The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them.

"We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action.

"We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations.

"We will also be monitoring any further legal developments following the preliminary injunction obtained by Zverev in the German Courts."