Tsitsipas sets up Auger-Aliassime final in Rotterdam

No.1 seed Tsitsipas faced a tough test against 20-year-old Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka, whose dream run had included a shock win over world No.12 Denis Shapovalov.

The world No.4 was forced to battle back after losing the opening set, eventually beating the main-draw debutant 4-6 6-4 6-2.

Tsitsipas, whose last final appearance saw him blow a two-set lead over Novak Djokovic in the 2021 French Open showpiece, has yet to claim an ATP 500 title during his career, a record which he will now look to set straight against Auger-Aliassime.

Currently ranked No.9 in the world, the 21-year-old had to overcome a stern test of his own against defending champion Andrey Rublev, who sits two places higher in the ATP rankings, to reach the ninth final of his singles career.

After losing a thrilling first set in a tie-break, Auger-Aliassime roared back to claim a 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-2 win over the Russian, his first victory over Rublev in three career attempts.

Auger-Aliassime is chasing his first career title, after losing in the final of this same event against Gael Monfils in 2020.

The final will be Tsitsipas and Auger-Aliassime's eighth career meeting. The Greek has won the most recent five, including their only previous meeting on a hard indoor surface, in the final of 2020's Open 13 in Marseille.