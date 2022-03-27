Tsitsipas sets up a date with De Minaur

WATCH the Miami Open LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tsitsipas won eventually 6-4 6-7 6-1, but was pushed to the limit by an inspired Wolf in the second stanza.

The American pulled off one of the shots of the year at 5-5 in the second, switching from his natural right hand to nail a forehand down the line with his left to leave Tsitsipas and an increasingly vocal crowd stunned.

That gave him the momentum to push the set into a tiebreak, which he too 7-5, but an immediate break of Wolf's serve in the decider put the American on the back foot again, and he was unable to recover.

Tsitsipas reeled off point after point in the final set, allowing Wolf just one game, finishing with 37 winners in a two-hour match that ultimately didn't extend him too much.

De Minaur, seeded No.25 in Miami, earned his place in the third round by beating fellow Australian Jordan Thompson in straight sets 6-2 6-3, and having already seen off No.21 seed Marin Cilic in the first round, De Minaur will be confident of putting up a good fight against Tsitsipas.

The Greek leads their head-to-head 7-0, but the contests have been closer in recent times.

"He's a fighter, he's going to fight," Tsitsipas said when asked about the prospect of facing De Minaur. "I'm not expecting any easy points coming from him. I really hope to bring out the same level I brought in the third set [against Wolf] and maintain that throughout the match,