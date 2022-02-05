Africa Cup of Nations
Schwartzman survives scare to reach Cordoba semis

Diego Schwartzman survived a scare from lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan to reach the semi-finals of the Cordoba Open.

No.1 seed Schwartzman lost the first set to this Colombian opponent, but recovered to prevail 3-6 6-0 7-5.

Yet the Argentinean still had to battle to clinch the decisive set, dropping serve when attempting to wrap up the match at 5-3.

He recovered from that setback and is just two wins away from his second title on home soil, having won in Buenos Aires last year.

Schwartzman will face qualifier Alejandro Tabilo in the last four.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, seeded No.6, beat No.4 seed Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets to book his place in the semi-finals, where he will face Juan Ignacio Londero.

