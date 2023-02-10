Rune reaches Montpellier quarter-finals

Appearing as the top seed at an ATP event for the first time, Rune had lost both his previous meetings with Huesler, including last season's Sofia Open.

However, the world number nine made it third time lucky to set up a last-eight clash with Gregoire Barrere, who beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets.

Meanwhile, third seed Borna Coric is now just one win away from securing a return to the top 20 in the ATP rankings. The world number 23 – and reigning Cincinnati champion –saw off Arthur Rinderknech 6-3 7-5.

Although, there was no joy for Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The fifth seed was ousted 6-3 6-3 by world number 70 Quentin Halys, who claimed only his second top-50 career win in 20 attempts.

Seventh seed Emil Ruusuvuori was also eliminated in straight sets by Maxime Cressy, but Lorenzo Sonego overcame Filip Krajinovic to book a quarter-final date with Jannik Sinner.