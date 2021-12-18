Autumn Nations Series
ATP Tour

Rublev beats Murray to claim Abu Dhabi title

Andrey Rublev became the first Russian to win the Mubadala World Tennis Championship by beating Andy Murray in straight sets on Sunday (AEDT).

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

World No.5 Rublev secured a 6-4 7-6 (7-2) victory over the three-time grand slam champion in the final in Abu Dhabi.

Murray had beaten Rafael Nadal in the exhibition event, but was unable to end the year on a high note.

Rublev claimed the only break of a tight first set and dominated a second-set tie-break after Murray had fought back from failing to hold in the opening game.

Murray had been given a way back into the contest when Rublev threw in three double faults in the eighth game of the second set to be pegged back at 4-4, but was unable to force a decider.

Nadal suffered another loss as he works his way back from injury, with Denis Shapovalov coming from a set down to beat the legendary Spaniard 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 10-6.

News Rafael Nadal Andy Murray Denis Shapovalov Andrey Rublev ATP tour Tennis
Previous Nadal savours comeback despite loss to Murray
Read
Nadal savours comeback despite loss to Murray
Next

Latest Stories

>