Medvedev earns first win as world No.1

Medvedev beat his Czech opponent 6-3 6-2 in their second round match, his first since being told he cannot compete under the Russian flag after the invasion of Ukraine.

After saving a break point in the opening game, Medvedev settled quickly, breaking-to-love to go up 4-2 and securing the first set without conceding a point in his final two service games.

The 26-year-old effectively put the contest to bed when he broke Machac's serve in the opening game of the second set, later securing the double-break to sail to the finish line.

Speaking to the post-match media, Medvedev said it was far from a perfect performance, but was glad to come through unscathed.

"I think I was pretty consistent," he said. "If you look at the first set, it was pretty even. He made a few unforced errors and maybe some bad decisions in the crucial moments – that's how tennis is sometimes.

"The scoreline might be pretty effective, 6-3 6-2, but if you look at the points and the games, it was not as easy as it seems."