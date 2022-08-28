Mannarino beats Djere to Winston-Salem Open crown

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mannarino, 34, entered the match with a 1-9 record from his 10 career final appearances, but capped off his incredible week with his fifth consecutive straight-sets win.

On his way to the decider, Mannarino eliminated No.9 seed Emil Ruusuvuori, No.8 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas, No.4 seed Maxime Cressy and No.2 seed Botic van de Zandschulp.

Against Djere, Mannarino stuck to what he had done all week, which was limiting his own errors and taking advantage of his opponent's mistakes.

The Frenchman committed 12 less unforced errors (29-to-17), while also controlling the game with his serve, winning 78 per cent (49-of-63) of his service points compared to 63 per cent (45-of-71) for Djere.

It was actually the Serbian who secured the first break of the match, but it would also be his last break of the match as Mannarino tightened the screws, not allowing a single break point opportunity in the second set.

With the win, and the 250 ranking points, Mannarino will rise 20 places up to No.45 in the world.