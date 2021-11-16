Kyrgios believes Aus Open should be cancelled

World number one Novak Djokovic is set to miss next year's Australian Open due to vaccine requirements, with Victoria's premier Dan Andrews ruling out exemptions for unvaccinated stars to compete.

Kyrgios, who himself is fully vaccinated, believes athletes should not be forced to get the jab.

"I'm double vaxxed but I just don't think it's right to force anyone, yet an athlete, (and say) you can't come here and play because you're not vaccinated," Kyrgios said.

"(NBA star) Kyrie (Irving), Novak, these guys have given so much, sacrificed so much.

"They're global athletes who millions of people look up to and I just feel like it's so morally wrong to force someone to get vaxxed.

"There's other solutions around it."

Kyrgios believes the Australian Open, which is scheduled for 17 January, should be cancelled, saying:

"I don't think the Oz Open should go ahead, in my opinion. Just for the people in Melbourne, like you've got to send a message," he said.

"Like how long did you guys do in lockdown? Two-hundred and 75 days or something?"

Sports Minister Martin Pakula shut down Kyrgios' suggestion the tournament be cancelled.

"I really like Nick Kyrgios and I cheer for him every time he plays and I certainly don't want to have beef with Nick Kyrgios but I actually couldn't follow the logic of his comments," Pakula said.

"We've had a long lockdown so the Australian Open shouldn't proceed? "I'm not sure I follow that.

"I think the opposite applies.

"Melburnians, Victorians and, frankly all Australians, are absolutely gagging for major events.

"Our economy needs it, our state psyche needs it.

"It's a global grand slam, it's going to go ahead."