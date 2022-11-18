Fritz beats Auger-Aliassime to reach semi-finals

There were no break point opportunities in the first set on the back of elite serving from both players, with Fritz converting 90 per cent (19/21) of his accurate first serves into points. However, after giving up a mini-break to begin the tiebreaker, Fritz steadied and snatched three mini-breaks of his own to take the opener.

It was more of the same in the second set, with Auger-Aliassime taking his turn to dominate with his serve. In a near carbon-copy, the Canadian won exactly 90 per cent (19/21) of the first serves he landed fair, and Fritz had to save the only three breaks points of the frame to force another tiebreaker.

When Auger-Aliassime's serve slipped in the third set, so did any chance of taking the match. He won only 52 per cent of his service points (14/27) in the frame, while Fritz maintained a stellar level at 89 per cent (16/18), securing a double-break and the victory.

Having finished second in his group, Fritz will next take on the winner of the Red Group, which will likely be Novak Djokovic as he is the only undefeated player through two games.