Bautista Agut ends fairytale Misolic run

Bautista Agut entered the day's play not knowing the identity of his opponent, as Misolic's semi-final against Yannick Hanfmann had been halted in a third-set tie-break.

Misolic – a 20-year-old from Graz ranked No.205 in the world – was the man to advance, continuing his dream run with a 6-2 2-6 7-6 (7-4) success.

But his fairytale campaign came to a disappointing conclusion soon after as he was quickly thrust into action against the ruthless Bautista Agut.

Misolic scarcely laid a glove on the third seed, unable to convert any of his three break points in a 6-2 6-2 defeat.

Bautista Agut insisted afterwards this had been no straightforward task as he celebrated his 11th ATP Tour title, but only his second on clay, after a 2014 victory in Stuttgart.

"I enjoyed the final," he said. "I think I managed the pressure very well.

"I knew I was a little bit the favourite today, but he had so many good wins this tournament and I knew it was going to be difficult. I played a very good match."

Misolic added: "I want to congratulate Roberto. I have watched you on television, and to play here against you in the final is an honour for me."