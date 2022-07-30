SPFL IS BACK!
Bautista Agut ends fairytale Misolic run

Roberto Bautista Agut made light work of underdog Filip Misolic in the Austrian Open final on Sunday (AEST).

Bautista Agut entered the day's play not knowing the identity of his opponent, as Misolic's semi-final against Yannick Hanfmann had been halted in a third-set tie-break.

Misolic – a 20-year-old from Graz ranked No.205 in the world – was the man to advance, continuing his dream run with a 6-2 2-6 7-6 (7-4) success.

But his fairytale campaign came to a disappointing conclusion soon after as he was quickly thrust into action against the ruthless Bautista Agut.

Misolic scarcely laid a glove on the third seed, unable to convert any of his three break points in a 6-2 6-2 defeat.

Bautista Agut insisted afterwards this had been no straightforward task as he celebrated his 11th ATP Tour title, but only his second on clay, after a 2014 victory in Stuttgart.

"I enjoyed the final," he said. "I think I managed the pressure very well.

"I knew I was a little bit the favourite today, but he had so many good wins this tournament and I knew it was going to be difficult. I played a very good match."

Misolic added: "I want to congratulate Roberto. I have watched you on television, and to play here against you in the final is an honour for me."

