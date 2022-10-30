BUNDESLIGA
ATP Tour

Auger-Aliassime takes third straight title

Felix Auger-Aliassime climbed to sixth in the ATP Finals chase as he earned yet another title at the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

AFP

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Canadian had not won any of his eight career finals before this season, but he has now come through four of five in 2022.

Three of those have been in Auger-Aliassime's past three tournament entries, as he followed up successes in Florence and Antwerp by beating Holger Rune on Monday (AEDT).

Rune had himself won last time out against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Stockholm final, but he was brushed aside by Auger-Aliassime 6-3 7-5.

The world number nine threatened to wrap up the victory in double quick time as he raced through the opener, with Rune responding in the second set to drag the match out to 100 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime fended off a break point early in the second and two more later in the set, protecting his serve throughout and then going on the offensive.

The fourth of four break opportunities at 5-5 was seized, and Auger-Aliassime – fresh from beating world number one Carlos Alcaraz – served out the match at the third attempt.

The 22-year-old has never previously made the season-ending Finals but moved ahead of Andrey Rublev with his latest success.

News Felix Auger-Aliassime ATP Tour Tennis
Previous Alcaraz stunned by Auger-Aliassime in Basel
Read
Alcaraz stunned by Auger-Aliassime in Basel
Next Medvedev fights back to clinch Vienna Open title
Read
Medvedev fights back to clinch Vienna Open title
-

Latest Stories

>