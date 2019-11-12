Awesome lion hologram dazzles Estudiantes unveiling

Argentinian club Estudiantes de la Plata marked the re-opening of its renovated Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi with a spectacular lion hologram that burst from the sky and marched around the top of the stands before jumping onto the pitch and prowling around in front of the crowd..

🦁 Hola a todos, yo soy el León: La familia Pincha vivió un espectáculo único de realidad aumentada en UNO 🏟🇦🇹



The occasion represented the end of a 14-year wait for the fans of Estudiantes, after the ground was closed in 2005 amid safety concerns. The original wooden stands were found not to comply with regulations.

More than 10 years on, fans of the Argentinian giant were given the grand opening they deserved, the awe-inspiring visual cgi display going viral.