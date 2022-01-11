The spoils were shared after a generally low-key Group D encounter that burst into life towards the end at Stade Omnisport de Garoua.

Chances were few and far between during the first half. The best opportunity saw Joseph Mendes' 16th-minute header hit the post for a Guinea-Bissau outfit seeking its first victory in three appearances at the tournament.

Meanwhile, in its first appearance for a decade, 1970 champion Sudan was aiming to record only its second win in 14 matches since lifting the trophy 52 years ago.

Guinea-Bissau was presented with a great chance to take all three points when Ali Aboeshren clattered into Steve Ambri 11 minutes from time.

But the goalkeeper atoned for his error, guessing correctly to deny Pele before Frederic Mendy's rebound crashed against the crossbar.

Mendy then had a shot cleared off the line as the Djurtus turned up the pressure, but its opponents held out for a first clean sheet at the tournament since their 1970 final triumph.