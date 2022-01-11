WATCH the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Carlos Queiroz's side was second best for virtually the entire game, especially in the first half, after which it found itself trailing to Kelechi Iheanacho's wonder-strike.

The Leicester City striker was afforded time to take a touch just inside the box, but there was little Mohamed El-Shenawy could do about the finish as Iheanacho rifled into the top-right corner as the ball sat up nicely for him.

The lively Taiwo Awoniyi thought he had made it 2-0 early in the second half, but his header was adjudged to have been saved on the line.

A poor touch then robbed Iheanacho of the chance to slot into an empty net, before the quiet Salah was crowded out just in time as he got a feeble shot away in a rare sighting of goal for Egypt.

Egypt will now be playing catch-up on Matchday 2 as it faces Guinea-Bissau on Sunday (AEDT).

Nigeria, meanwhile, could potentially secure passage to the knockout stage when if it secures another victory in its next game, which is against Sudan earlier on Sunday (AEDT).