Gabon edges Sudan in AFCON qualifier March 23, 2023 23:10 3:26 min Lloyd Palun's strike proved the difference as Gabon claimed a 1-0 win over Sudan in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday (AEDT). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football Africa Cup of Nations Gabon Sudan