The 30-year-old winger, who plays his football in Ligue 1 with Brest, dribbled his way through a forest of players before steering a shot in off the post to seal the result in the 80th minute for the home side.

The 2019 African champion had gone ahead in the 28th minute when Aissa Mandi ran on to a goal-bound header from Islam Slimani after a free-kick had been saved.

Uganda was given a way back into the match when it was awarded a penalty just before half-time, but Faruk Miya missed from the spot after goalkeeper Mustapha Zeghba held his nerve to save a weak shot aimed at the middle of his goal.

While Algeria continued to play a high line of attack in the second half, chances were few and far between until Belaili lit up the night with his fabulous dribble, sealing the result for coach Djamel Belmadi's team.