EGYPT GOES CLOSE!

🀏🏻 CHANCE!! #TeamEgypt goes oh so close to taking the lead! The tempo of this one has not dropped! | πŸ‡ΈπŸ‡³ 0-0 πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡¬ | #SENEGY #AFCON2021



🀏🏻 CHANCE!! #TeamEgypt goes oh so close to taking the lead! The tempo of this one has not dropped! | πŸ‡ΈπŸ‡³ 0-0 πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡¬ | #SENEGY #AFCON2021

Tale of tape at halftime

Absolutely nothing to separate these two most worthy of finalists at half-time.

The big prize

This is what they're playing for today...

Salah and Mane swap chances

Mane's penalty saved!

❌🀯 WOW! HUGE early drama here as Sadio Mane is brought down in the box, but #TeamEgypt's Mohamed Abou Gabal saves the penalty! πŸ‡ΈπŸ‡³ 0-0 πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡¬ | #SENEGY #AFCON2021



❌🀯 WOW! HUGE early drama here as Sadio Mane is brought down in the box, but #TeamEgypt's Mohamed Abou Gabal saves the penalty! πŸ‡ΈπŸ‡³ 0-0 πŸ‡ͺπŸ‡¬ | #SENEGY #AFCON2021

Lineups are in: