Tunisia and Cote d'Ivoire eye statement starts

WATCH the Africa Cup of Nations LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Both countries have designs on going deep into the tournament and will be eager to make positive starts to ensure they are not playing catch-up.

While Tunisia and Cote d'Ivoire have racked up 44 AFCON qualifications between then, Gambia will be making its bow.

Tunisia v Mali, 12:00am beIN 1

Africa's second-highest ranked nation, Tunisia, is appearing in a 15th successive AFCON this year, setting a new record.

But it has only been beyond the last eight once – in 2019 – since winning the tournament as host in 2004. The Carthage Eagles are, some might say, frequent underachievers at this level.

Yet they head into the tournament in reasonably good shape having reached the final of last month's Arab Cup, only losing to reigning AFCON champion Algeria after extra-time.

Mondher Kebaier will be expecting first opponents Mali to represent its toughest challenge in Group F, with the Eagles having never lost an AFCON opener (W6 D5).

One to watch: Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal started all six of Tunisia's games as it reached the final of the Arab Cup. He may not feature quite as prominently in a full-strength squad, but he possesses the kind of off-the-cuff abilities that could help unlock stubborn defences. Expect him to draw a lot of fouls, such is his natural talent.

Mauritania v Gambia, 2:50am beIN 1

Gambia, along with the Comoros, is one of two nations making its debut at AFCON this year and will be eager to produce a positive showing.

In theory, it begins with arguably the most winnable of its three Group F games, with Mauritania coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa likening the match to a "semi-final".

His counterpart, Tom Saintfiet, has a better-travelled squad, however, his selection made up mostly of Europe-based players – Sampdoria, Gent, Spezia, Real Valladolid and even Roma are among the clubs represented.

The west-African nation may be the lowest-ranked team in the competition (No.150), but it reached Cameroon as the only side to come through both the preliminary and group stages of qualifying, shocking Gabon, Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola to top the table.

One to watch: Musa Barrow (Gambia)

Barrow is one of six Gambia players to ply his trade in Italy, though the 23-year-old is the most polished. The left winger also has an end product, with his 24 non-penalty Serie A goal involvements since the start of last season a highly respectable effort that is bettered by only 15 players.

Equatorial Guinea v Cote d'Ivoire, 5:50am beIN 1

Cote d'Ivoire might have gone all the way back in 2019 were it not for its somewhat surprising penalties elimination by Algeria in the quarter-finals.

It is among the favourites once again and will have a shot at revenge when it meets Algeria in Group E, a clash that could determine who goes through to the knockout stages, on Friday 21 January (AEDT).

But first it tussles with an Equatorial Guinea side competing for the first time as a non-host nation, having been knocked out by Cote d'Ivoire in the last eight 10 years ago and then reaching the semi-finals in 2015.

Juan Micha's side will do well to see off the Elephants here, though, with Cote d'Ivoire suffering just two defeats in its previous 20 AFCON group games.

One to watch: Sebastien Haller (Cote d'Ivoire)

Ajax striker Haller is having an incredible season at club level, boasting a goals haul of 22 across between the Eredivisie and UEFA Champions League already. In fact, his 10 strikes in Europe made him the quickest player to reach double figures for career goals in the UEFA Champions League (six games), and he matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring in every single game in a single group stage.