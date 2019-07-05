Much-fancied Morocco won all three of its group matches by a 1-0 scoreline and was overwhelming favourite to overcome a Benin side that progressed with three successive draws, and was a knockout round debutant.

But Ziyech missed a penalty six minutes into added time after Youssef En-Nesyri had scored late on to cancel out Moise Adilehou's opener against the run of play.

Despite having Khaled Adenon sent off in extra time, Benin came out on top in the shoot-out, with Sofiane Boufal and En-Nesyri the players to miss.

Benin's first-ever AFCON quarter-final will be against either Senegal.