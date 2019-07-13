AFCON 2019
AFCON 2019

Nigeria players promised huge semi-final bonus

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed players will receive a massive bonus for Monday's (AEST) Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Algeria.

Twitter: @thenff

Watch AFCON 2019 LIVE only on beIN SPORTS

Reports suggest Nigerian business magnates Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola will finance the fund, which comes after a lengthy row between the Super Eagles players and the NFF over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

Players threatened to strike in the build-up to the tournament and then refused to appear for the pre-match news conference ahead of a Group B match against Guinea because of unpaid bonuses after their 1-0 win over Burundi.

A statement on NFF's official Twitter account said: "More Nigerians make cash pledge to boost the Super Eagles' morale, with two business moguls promising to give the team $50,000 each for every goal scored against Algeria."

Nigeria reached the semi-finals by beating South Africa 2-1 in a closely contested quarter-final, with William Troost-Ekong scoring the winner in the 89th minute.

News Football Nigeria Algeria
Previous Ivory Coast v Algeria
Read
Ivory Coast v Algeria
Next Senegal to remain grounded, insists Cisse
Read
Senegal to remain grounded, insists Cisse

Latest Stories