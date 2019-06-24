Indomitable Lions 'serene' despite bonus row

The defending champion had staged a sit-in protest and only left for Egypt after further discussions with the country's sporting officials.

Seedorf, though, is not concerned about their turbulent preparations affecting the Indomitable Lions' hopes of retaining the trophy.

"We are serene and we know why we're here. At no moment has the team spirit changed. We have a joyful group, with players who know what appearing in such an event represents," the former AC Milan star said. "Actually the bonus crisis has reinforced the team spirit and the determination within the squad to perform well.

"There was some tension but the players have behaved maturely and they've decided to be here to fight for Cameroon.

"Bonus rows are not something particular to Cameroon or Africa, I've seen similar events across the world but we don't want to let this distort our ambition.

"The players have maintained the same intensity and concentration. The team is ready and they can't wait to start the first match."

Cameroon beat Egypt 2-1 in the 2017 final to win a fifth AFCON title. While it has significant pedigree in the competition, Guinea-Bissau is making only its second appearance in the competition.

It claimed its first point through a 1-1 draw with Gabon in 2017 but has higher hopes this time around after topping its qualifying group.

"Our first ambition at this moment is to get through the first phase and to try and reach the quarter-finals," coach Baciro Cande said. "Our first Cup of Nations was great exposure.

"We got a chance to participate but we did not have the experience, but this second time we have more chance. We know in advance that Guinea-Bissau is a small country and we do not have the strength that the other countries have like Cameroon and Ghana.

"We will look to our strengths in every game and I assure you that Guinea-Bissau will give a good account of themselves."