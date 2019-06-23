Historic occasion awaits Mali, Mauritania in Suez

Mauritania's amazing climb up the FIFA rankings will be highlighted by the nation's first match at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Corentin Martins' side face off against Mali in Suez in a landmark occasion that will bring Mauritania to a standstill.

Just seven years ago, Mauritania was ranked as the world's fourth-worst nation, but Martins – who took over in 2014 – has overseen constant improvement.

From 206th in the rankings, it sits 103rd, and qualified for its first major tournament on the back of a solid defence and the occasional goals of Ismail Diakite.

Moulaye Ahmed Khalil will likely help Diakite lead Mauritania's line, and the AS Gabes forward is relishing the challenge of a first AFCON campaign.

"The feeling is great, it's the first time for Mauritania," he told CAF’s official Twitter account. "We've been waiting for this and thank God everything went well. The most important thing now is to qualify for the next round. Hopefully it will be a great match."

Mauritania warmed up for the tournament with a 3-1 friendly win over Madagascar earlier this month, before it lost by the same scoreline to Benin.

It will, of course, be major outsider against a Mali side boasting several players plying their trade in some of Europe's top leagues.

Moussa Marega scored 21 goals in all competitions for Porto last season, including six in the Champions League, while Moussa Djenepo recently joined Southampton.

Mali, runner-up in 1972, will be hoping to reverse patchy lead-up form, after a 1-1 draw against Cameroon with a 3-2 defeat to Algeria.