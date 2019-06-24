Ghana presents united front before opener

The Black Stars begin their campaign against Benin, but their build-up to the tournament was marred by Asamoah Gyan's retirement, a decision he backtracked on, as he was removed as captain.

Andre Ayew was instead named skipper, with the returning Gyan given the role of 'general captain'.

Appiah insists there is unity within his Ghana team.

"The captaincy is nothing," he said, appearing alongside Ayew. "The most important thing is to have unity in camp.

"I think this is the best camp I have ever witnessed in my six or eight camps with the national team."

Benin has never been past the group stage of an AFCON tournament, while Ghana is four-time winner, yet Appiah says there will be no complacency from his side.

"Modern football has changed and there is no way you can under-rate any team and every team is pushing," he said. "But I believe in my players.

"I have full confidence in them and I know they will deliver.

"All the teams in our group are strong but the most important thing is preparing well to face them and that's what we have done."