Elmohamady says Salah among world's top three

Salah enjoyed another fine season with Liverpool, scoring 27 goals in all competitions to help his club win the Champions League.

Now, the forward will try to lead Egypt to an eighth Africa Cup of Nations title.

Elmohamady said Salah deserved his place among the world's best, alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Salah is now one of the best three players in the world. This is a huge deal for the country and the Egyptian team," he told a news conference.

"Salah being on any team will help it and be a great addition. Everybody anticipates his performance, so this is a positive thing and a good addition for the Egyptian team.

"As has been said, Salah is one of the 23 players on the list. Each player will help the others.

"We play as one team, but having Salah with us is a positive thing and an important thing for us as a team and as players."

Host Egypt opens the Africa Cup of Nations against Zimbabwe on Saturday morning (AEST, NZST).