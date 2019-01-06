Anas Bani Yaseen's bullet header midway through the half gave the unfancied underdog a hard-earned and entirely deserved victory in the opening fixture of Group B.

Though content to sit back and counter, the Vital Borkelmans' men forced Mat Ryan into regular saves and could have had a second to celebrate if not for a fine save from the Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper.

Awer Mabil also tested the woodwork late in proceedings, while Jamie Maclaren had a goal ruled out for offside, but concerns over Australia's ability to replace the goals of the retired Tim Cahill are threatening to linger throughout the tournament.

Australia was nervous from the outset and its sloppy start was punished in the 26th minute, centre-back Bani Yaseen rising unchallenged to head in Mousa Suleiman's corner.

The margin was so nearly doubled four minutes later as Mat Ryan acrobatically tipped Baha Abdel-Rahman's free-kick against the crossbar.

Graham Arnold's men created little in the first half outside of an early Mabil chance, although they were unfortunate not to receive a penalty for Feras Shilbaya's apparent handball shortly before the break.

Chris Ikonomidis came on in place of Robbie Kruse soon after the restart and the Perth Glory winger quickly threatened in following up a shot from Tom Rogic, who scooped a better opportunity over the bar inside the final 20 minutes.

But for all their possession and territory, the Socceroos were scarcely a threat outside of a Mabil shot into the upright and a Jamie Maclaren finish that was ruled out for offside.

Ikonomidis and Jackson Irvine did attempt to force in an equaliser in one final stoppage-time push, but Amer Shafi was up to the task with a smart double save for a jubilant Jordan.