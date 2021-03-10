The defending champion had collected two points from its previous four matches and came into the Wednesday's contest sitting eighth in the standings.

But a penalty from Bobo and a close-range strike courtesy of Rhyan Grant had Sydney two goals up after 47 minutes, with Western falling to a second straight defeat.

Bobo opened the scoring after 18 minutes when he scored from 12 yards, Kosta Barbarouses having drawn a foul from Aaron Calver.

On his 200th A-League appearance, Grant found the bottom corner just 113 seconds after half-time, with an assist from the impressive Barbarouses.

A bad day for the visitors got worse when Andrew Durante received a red card in stoppage time for a slap on Jordan Swibel.

Sydney were worthy winners, racking up 19 shots with six on target compared to figures of seven and two from Western.

Australia international Grant created a game-high three chances and completed 56 of his 59 passes in a fine outing on his milestone appearance.