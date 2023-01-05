Popovic backs star import Nani to come good January 5, 2023 05:16 0:33 min Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic said it's only a matter of time before star import Nani clicks into top gear for the club. Interviews Football A-League Melbourne Victory Nani Tony Popovic -Latest Videos 1:30 min Hammers draw with Leeds 0:33 min Popovic backs star import Nani to come good 1:30 min Villa, Wolves battle out West Midlands Derby draw 4:23 min Inzaghi lauds Inter's 'win at all costs' mentality 4:05 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Monza 4:23 min Serie A: Inter Milan v Napoli 1:21 min Kane brace gets Spurs back on track 4:23 min Inter beats Napoli to reignite title race 4:03 min Serie A: Spezia v Atalanta 3:58 min Serie A: Lecce v Lazio