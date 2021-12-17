Popa eyeing Melbourne derby glory December 17, 2021 06:34 0:41 min Tony Popovic hopes his Melbourne Victory side can bring the energy and excitement from last week’s win over Adelaide to Saturday night’s Melbourne Derby. Highlights Football A-League Melbourne City Melbourne Victory -Latest Videos 0:41 min Popa eyeing Melbourne derby glory 1:04 min Mbappe wants trophies, not just goals 0:58 min Tuchel bemoans tough draw 1:31 min Salah matches record in landmark Liverpool win 1:30 min Branthwaite prevents Chelsea closing gap to City 1:42 min Four more Premier League games postponed 0:53 min UEFA chief urges players to get vaccinated 4:48 min Haaland at the double as Dortmund sinks Furth 1:30 min Martinelli, Smith Rowe fire Gunners into top four 1:00 min Aguero insists retirement is no 'tragedy'