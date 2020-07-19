Adelaide was on a four-game losing streak in which it conceded 15 goals when the season was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, but club legend Carl Veart got it back to winning ways in his first game at the helm after Gertjan Verbeek's departure.

Opseth headed Ryan Strain's right-wing cross past Jamie Young to put the Reds in front inside six minutes at Cbus Super Stadium.

After Adelaide goalkeeper Paul Izzo tipped Jay O'Shea's free-kick on to the crossbar with a stunning save, Nikola Mileusnic struck the post at the other end on the stroke of half-time.

Substitute George Blackwood hit the bar with a header from Riley McGree's corner 12 minutes from time and Izzo finished the game with eight saves as Brisbane was consigned to defeat in its first game since Robbie Fowler's exit.