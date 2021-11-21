The Mariners finished third last season before failing to advance to the semi-finals in the post-season but has ended the first round of 2021-2022 fixtures on top of the table.

Joshua Nisbet squeezed a low finish past Newcastle goalkeeper Jack Duncan shortly after half-time, and a second away goal soon followed through Jacob Farrell's thumping header.

Angus Thurgate's superb cross teed up substitute Valentino Yuel 12 minutes from time to set up a tense finish, but the Jets could not recover a first point of the season, slipping to a second consecutive home defeat in the F3 derby for the first time in A-League history.

The spoils were then shared between Macarthur and Wellington Phoenix in a 1-1 draw that extended the nominal away side's record unbeaten run to 12 matches.

Macarthur pipped their opponents to a Finals place by a single point last term, but they were forced to play in Newcastle due to the poor standard of their Campbelltown Stadium pitch and then trailed to Gary Hooper's penalty midway through the first half.

Lachlam Rose's 61st-minute finish beat Oliver Sail to get Macarthur back on terms, although there were grateful to Tomislav Uskok for a goal-line clearance in the closing stages.