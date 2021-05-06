In the sides' first ever meeting, the Bulls made the most of their host's defensive woes, although they scored with two of only three shots on target.

Victory led against the run of play when Rudy Gestede – deemed just onside by a VAR review – won a header to play in Elvis Kamsoba, who blasted in his second goal of the season from the left side of the area.

That advantage lasted only eight minutes, however, as Markel Susaeta's shot from a tight angle deflected off Nicholas Ansell and high past Matthew Acton.

The struggling home side then enjoyed their best spell with a series of chances, including a Jake Brimmer free-kick that bounced away off the crossbar.

But Macarthur, who finished with 59.9 per cent of the possession, were back in control after half-time.

Although James Meredith handled before Jake McGing scored, seeing the goal ruled out, the guilty party made amends when he headed in himself from Benat Etxebarria's corner.

That goal was the 50th Victory have conceded this season – by far the most in the division – and it settled the match despite a late opportunity for Gestede from which Adam Federici saved well.