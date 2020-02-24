Wales international Joe Ledley has signed for A-League club Newcastle Jets, where he will link up with his former international team-mate, Carl Robinson, who this month took over as coach.

Ledley has been without a club since his short-term deal at Charlton Athletic expired in January. The former Cardiff City and Crystal Palace midfielder had been linked with a move to League 2 club Newport County.

A veteran of 77 internationals for Wales, the 33 year-old will bring a vast amount of experience to the Jets engine room.