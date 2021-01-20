Glory's preparations for the season have not been ideal after they were forced to quarantine once its part in the AFC Champions League was over at the end of 2020, but for the most part they looked impressive against Adelaide.

Playing for the first time this year, Glory opened the scoring after 10 minutes as Neil Kilkenny converted a penalty after Bruno Fornaroli was bundled over, and Nick D'Agostino's deflected effort just past the half-hour mark made in 2-0.

Nathan Konstandopoulos punished a defensive calamity to pull one back before half-time, but Fornaroli restored the two-goal advantage in the 51st minute and D'Agostino's header on the hour made it 4-1.

Carlo Armiento's fine finish six minutes from time effectively ended Adelaide's hopes, though the visitors did finish with a flurry as Mohamed Toure and Ben Halloran ensured the scoreline was a little less embarrassing.

In the day's earlier kick-off, the Newcastle Jets saw its miserable start to the season resume with a 2-1 home defeat by Brisbane Roar – Dylan Wenzel-Halls' strike after a clever move proving the decider just past the hour.

That made it four defeats from as many games for the Jets, who are rooted to the foot of the table.