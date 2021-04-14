The Reds, beaten 4-0 in the previous meeting on 12 February, produced a far slicker performance as they made it six wins out of eight at home.

Tomi Juric headed in Craig Goodwin's cross after 15 minutes of Adelaide dominance before Matt Derbyshire's composed finish levelled the scores just past the half-hour mark.

Goodwin restored the host's lead 72 minutes in, converting from the spot after being fouled by Lachlan Rose, before Ben Halloran made certain of the points with the goal of the game, a sublime backheel from Joshua Cavallo's delivery.

Adelaide is just a point behind Central Coast Mariners at the top of the table, while Macarthur is fifth.