An even contest of few clear-cut chances at GMHBA Stadium means Carl Veart's Adelaide has now failed to win its opening game of a season six times in a row.

There were nine yellow cards and just two second-half shots on target, Tomy Juric coming closest to a debut Reds goal only to be denied by Tomoki Imai's goal-line clearance.

Aaron Calver made a timely intervention to keep out Ben Halloran's effort and Connor Pain had a chance well saved by James Delianov, who impressed against his former club.

Substitute Mohamed Toure had a penalty shout waved away and Ayom Majok almost bundled an effort goalwards in an end-to-end final five minutes, but Western could not build on their run of three consecutive home league wins by an aggregate score of 12-3.

The season continues with Brisbane Roar against Melbourne City on Tuesday.