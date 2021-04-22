Wellington lost 1-0 to its opponent in October 2019 but had prevailed in each A-League meeting since that inaugural encounter.

Its successful streak included a 3-2 triumph over United on April 11 thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Ben Waine.

The teenage forward was on target again on Thursday too, putting Phoenix into an early lead when turning in a cross from Ulises Davila in the seventh minute.

However, having seen his team concede in the opening 15 minutes of a game for just the second time this season, Lachlan Wales curled in an impressive equaliser just before the half-hour mark.

United collected a point despite having to play the entire second half down to 10 men, Brendan Hamill dismissed in added time before the interval after receiving a second yellow card.