Wanderers snap up ex-England midfielder Rodwell

Former England international Jack Rodwell has joined A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers for the 2021-2022 season.

The 30-year-old ex-Everton and Manchester City midfielder had been without a club since being released by Sheffield United in June.

Rodwell, who only made two appearances in his 18 months with the Blades, spent a fortnight training with Wanderers and on Thursday signed a one-season deal.

"This move is really exciting for me, I've been looking at the opportunity to play in Australia for a couple of months and with my wife being from Western Sydney, the Wanderers was the perfect destination," said Rodwell.

"Australia is like a second home to me, it's my favourite country on Earth, it's where my wife and her family are from; we love the place.

"I honestly can't wait to play. With the opening match being the Sydney Derby, everyone in my family will be there watching so it is a huge opportunity and something I am really looking forward to.

"I'd like to thank the club for this opportunity, and hope I can repay the faith they have shown in me."

Big things were expected of Rodwell after he made his Everton debut aged only 16, but he lost his way following a move to City in 2012.

