Wanderers snap up ex-England midfielder Rodwell

The 30-year-old ex-Everton and Manchester City midfielder had been without a club since being released by Sheffield United in June.

Rodwell, who only made two appearances in his 18 months with the Blades, spent a fortnight training with Wanderers and on Thursday signed a one-season deal.

"This move is really exciting for me, I've been looking at the opportunity to play in Australia for a couple of months and with my wife being from Western Sydney, the Wanderers was the perfect destination," said Rodwell.

"Australia is like a second home to me, it's my favourite country on Earth, it's where my wife and her family are from; we love the place.

“I’d like to thank the club for this opportunity, and hope I can repay the faith they have shown in me.”



"I honestly can't wait to play. With the opening match being the Sydney Derby, everyone in my family will be there watching so it is a huge opportunity and something I am really looking forward to.

Big things were expected of Rodwell after he made his Everton debut aged only 16, but he lost his way following a move to City in 2012.