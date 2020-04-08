Phoenix staff member cleared of COVID-19

The Wellington Phoenix staff member who tested positive for coronavirus has been cleared.

The A-League club announced last month that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Wellington said on Wednesday the person had recovered and been cleared to return to his or her family.

"The Wellington Phoenix advises that a member of its staff who tested positive for COVID-19 last month has now fully recovered and been reunited with their family," a club statement read.

"The person was tested following their return to New Zealand as a precaution after showing minor symptoms. Following strict Ministry of Health advice, they immediately quarantined themselves from the public and their bubble."

New Zealand has reported more than 1,200 cases of coronavirus, including one death.

The A-League season was suspended last month with Phoenix sitting third.